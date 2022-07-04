Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00785104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.