Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

