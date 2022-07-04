Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 780.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,780 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,798. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

