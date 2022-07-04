Financial Analysis: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affirm and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 5.66 -$430.92 million ($2.37) -7.25 LendingClub $818.63 million 1.48 $18.58 million $1.01 11.71

LendingClub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 3 6 6 0 2.20 LendingClub 0 1 5 0 2.83

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $65.06, indicating a potential upside of 278.47%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 244.89%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than LendingClub.

Volatility & Risk

Affirm has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -52.07% -18.00% -7.42% LendingClub 10.63% 26.12% 4.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LendingClub beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

