Financial Comparison: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American National Bankshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares American National Bankshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.18 $43.53 million $3.82 9.07 Chesapeake Financial Shares $64.21 million 1.92 $15.01 million $2.92 8.97

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 36.26% 11.89% 1.25% Chesapeake Financial Shares 22.15% 11.57% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American National Bankshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, mortgage banking, and cash management services. It operates through 16 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 4 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

