Financial Review: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 161.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.46 $1.71 billion $4.82 27.30 Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 9.36 $102.43 million $0.67 31.60

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 31.28% 8.13% 3.90% Broadstone Net Lease 27.15% 3.86% 2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 3 8 1 2.83 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 0 0 2.00

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $165.46, indicating a potential upside of 25.75%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Broadstone Net Lease on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

