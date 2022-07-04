First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.