First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.22.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$24.44. 847,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,909. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.06.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

