First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FSFG stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 124.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

