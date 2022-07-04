First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Trimmed by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after buying an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,766,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,538. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

