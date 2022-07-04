First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 2.2% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

