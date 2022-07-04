Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Purchased by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Five Star Bancorp worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

FSBC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,898. The firm has a market cap of $445.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.46. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 45.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

