FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,714,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 108,492 shares of company stock worth $122,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.