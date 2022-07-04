Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $328,305.61 and $70,922.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00156711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.41 or 0.00856859 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

