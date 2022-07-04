Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.