Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FC. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

