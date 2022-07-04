Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.