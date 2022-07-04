Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEN. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

