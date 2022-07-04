Function X Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $87.79 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.63 or 1.00188786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00041929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

