Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $65.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.32) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Galapagos stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

