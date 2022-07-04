GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,488. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.