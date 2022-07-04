GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

