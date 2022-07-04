Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock.

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$323.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 131,765 shares of company stock worth $201,298 and sold 60,100 shares worth $92,346.

About Gear Energy (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

