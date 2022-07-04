Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($70.53) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

ETR GXI opened at €57.95 ($61.65) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €53.45 ($56.86) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($105.74). The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.20.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

