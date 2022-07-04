Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Holdings Boosted by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 4,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

