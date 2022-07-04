Goepper Burkhardt LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 71.6% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

