Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $17.78 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 10.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.84 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

