Goepper Burkhardt LLC Invests $231,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 659.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

