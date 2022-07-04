Goepper Burkhardt LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

