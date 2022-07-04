Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $155,819.25 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $155,819.25 and approximately $9,899.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00149909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

