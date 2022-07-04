Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after acquiring an additional 614,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 522,683 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.