Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) is Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,500 shares during the quarter. Group Nine Acquisition makes up about 8.7% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

