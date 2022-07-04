Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 2,944 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 359,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.