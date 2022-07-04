Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

