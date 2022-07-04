Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $244.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

