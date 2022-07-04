Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

CCI stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

