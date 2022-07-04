Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

