Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 201 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

