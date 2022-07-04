Grove Bank & Trust Sells 265 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $368.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

