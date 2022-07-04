Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

