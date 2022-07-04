H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIGA remained flat at $$9.90 on Monday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,950. H.I.G. Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,619,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

