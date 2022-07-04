Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 803,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

