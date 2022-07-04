HaloDAO (RNBW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $33,814.26 and $14.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00154271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00813005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016407 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

