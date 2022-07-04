Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 336,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.64. 404,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

