Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.11. The stock had a trading volume of 124,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day moving average is $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.