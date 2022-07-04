Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,474. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

