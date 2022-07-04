Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $943,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after buying an additional 714,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 102,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

