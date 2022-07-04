Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,035 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE INGR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

