Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.09. 931,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,683. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

