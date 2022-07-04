Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

